Douglas City Council is objecting to proposals to use the long-empty Summerland site as a temporary car park.
Last month, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) submitted plans to turn the derelict site into a parking area for 32 cars. The department previously had temporary permission in 2019 for 51 spaces during the regeneration of Douglas promenade.
The DoI is asking for the car park, which could include two disabled spaces, to be in place for 18 months.
The proposal was considered by the council’s Environmental Services Committee at the meeting last month.
A report prepared for the committee raised concerns over the proposed use which it says does not comply with a number of government policies.
The minutes of the meeting say: ‘Members were reminded that the site had previously been used as a temporary car park to assist with parking demand while the Douglas Promenade refurbishment works were being carried out.
‘The report advised that while every application is reviewed on its own merits, the vast majority of applications for temporary car parks have resulted in an objection being raised as they are contrary to the Isle of Man Strategic Plan 2016, General Policy and nor do they comply with the Council of Ministers (CoMIN) directive on temporary car parks.
‘It is also considered that the application does not comply with strategic policy , as temporary car parks do not optimise the best use of brownfield sites.’
In a vote of three against one, the committee resolved to object to the proposals.
It also resolved that, should the application be granted, additional works should be carried out to significantly improve the appearance of the site with improvements to the timber fencing alongside soft landscaping and tidying up the aquadrome building.
There is no indication the parking would be pay and display but no overnight parking would be allowed with a maximum stay of 12 hours. The DoI says there are currently 32 marked spaces on the site.
The DoI also provided an update on the long-term future of the site of the former leisure complex and Aquadrome swimming pool.
In the planning statement it says: ‘The Department continues to receive expressions of interest from parties who may wish to develop the site.
‘Marketing continues with the aim of seeing development of part or all of this site within an indeterminate timeframe.’
It adds: ‘In the interim, the Department is approached regularly by individuals and organisations seeking permission to park vehicles on the southern part of the site.
‘The great majority of the enquiries are received from owners of businesses in fairly close proximity to the site whose customers frequently voice concerns about the lack of car parking in the immediate area.
‘This includes Manx Electric Railway (MER) travellers, horse tram users and customers visiting the retailing outlets as far away as Harris Promenade.
‘It is clear from our observations that the northern end of Douglas Promenade does not offer sufficient car parking on the adopted highways to serve the businesses in this area, particularly during the periods when trams are running regularly.’
The application is still being considered by planners.