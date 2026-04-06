The Steam Packet has announced that its sailing schedule has been changed recently because of ongoing issues with dredging at Douglas Harbour.
The Government’s harbours division, which is part of the Department of Infrastructure, has been in ‘ongoing discussions’ with the ferry operator recently regarding harbour depths.
Last week, the ferry operator altered its sailing schedule in order to work around the dredging issue and tides, with the Manxman’s morning departures to Heysham now leaving at the slightly later time of 8.30am, having most recently departed at 8am.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure commented: ‘The Department is aware of the timetable changes announced by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
‘The harbours division has been in ongoing discussions with the Steam Packet regarding harbour depths at Douglas and the planned mitigation measures.
‘A quotation has been issued for significant dredging works, which are anticipated to be completed by the end of the month.
‘In parallel, the Department has upgraded navigation systems on its harbour vessel and is progressing enhanced survey arrangements to support ongoing monitoring.’
The DoI also confirmed that work is continuing on the business case for a future capital dredge of Douglas Harbour, with 'the relevant paper progressing through the appropriate approval processes'.
The spokesperson added: ‘The Department will continue to work closely with the Steam Packet to support safe and reliable harbour operations.’
Daily Manannan fast-craft sailings to and from Liverpool have now resumed and form part of the Steam Packet’s sailing schedule alongside the Manxman’s route to Heysham.
To find out more about the latest sailings, you can visit https://www.steam-packet.com/sailing-status