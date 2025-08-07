Douglas City Council has unveiled new plans to transform an area of open space in Pulrose - with a strong emphasis on community involvement.
The proposals, developed following consultations with residents - including input from young people - seek to enhance key green areas, improve play facilities, and encourage outdoor recreation for all ages.
Next steps in the initiative include using feedback from youth workshops to guide the design and procurement process for a new ‘Pulrose Play Environment’.
A community picnic and co-design event is also being planned to allow residents to contribute ideas for the redevelopment.
The current play area will remain in place for now, with early-stage plans to expand facilities for younger children.
Douglas City Council also intends to work with the National Sports Centre to assess how the Pulrose Loop and Linear Park could better support outdoor fitness and wellbeing.
Additionally, areas of non-operational land between the Douglas golf course and nearby sports pitches will be allowed to naturalise, as a preliminary step towards creating a planned linear park.
Chair of the regeneration and community committee, Natalie Byron-Teare noted that initial community engagement began with a youth workshop and a follow-up Community Day.
‘This is about creating green, accessible and imaginative spaces that serve the people of Pulrose now and in the future,’ she said.
‘We’re particularly pleased to see young people shaping the vision for their own neighbourhood and incorporating the views and suggestions from residents into the plans.
‘So far, we have gained feedback from a workshop at Pulrose Youth Club in April which was followed by a Community Day in May.
‘More details will now be worked up for an initiative we are excited about. This is very much a project involving the community, for the community.’