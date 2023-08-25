Douglas Council spent more than £200,000 on external advocates in the last financial year.
The figure was provided in answer to a written question by Councillor Stephen Pitts who asked for the total amount paid in each of the past five years.
The largest sum of money was spent in 2020/2021 with the bill for legal services nearly £230,000.
A supplementary question clarified the local authority used three law companies for legal advice from 2018 on.
The full totals:
2018/2019 – £175,601.02
2019/2020 – £214,403.36
2020/2021 – £228,907.58
2021/2022 – £129,153.17
2022/2023 – £201,335.01