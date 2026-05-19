Proposals to construct a contemporary-looking home at a scenic location in the Isle of Man have been approved.
But some members of the island’s planning committee expressed concern that the design for the home off the Arrasey Road, Glen Maye, was not as good as the one that had previously been approved.
Planning consent was approved in March 2023 for an application (22/00827/B) to demolish the existing cottage at Raby (Rheaby) Beg and build an imposing three storey replacement, the planning committee voting to overturn the case officer’s recommendation for refusal.
The imposing-looking family home would have had a pitched roof, be finished in stone, render and timber cladding, and have a subterranean garage built into the hillside.
The old cottage has now been demolished and the site cleared.
But new owners Peter and Kate Wiltshire submitted a revised application (25/91217/B) for a different style of house with a smaller footprint. It will be two-storey, with a flat roof.
Mr Wiltshire told the committee the new design would have a ‘vastly reduced visual impact’.
He said if the application wasn’t approved, they would revert to the previous design.
But the planning officer recommended refusal.
She said the two-storey flat roof design was ‘unacceptable’, being neither traditional nor innovative, modern or high quality.
‘Although reduced in height compared to the previous approval, the poor design of the current proposal is considered to result in adverse visual impact and to harm to the character and appearance of the wider countryside and rural locality,’ she concluded.
Committee member Helen Hughes said: ‘The previous application is a better design, much superior. I’d rather see that than the one that’s proposed.’
Colleague Sam Skelton said: ‘I don’t believe flat roofs in that location work at all. The previous application was a well-considered design.’
The committee voted by four to two to reject the officer’s recommendation and approve the application.