A couple who travelled to the island from Liverpool have received an unwelcome extended stay after they were found hiding drugs inside them.
Daniel Walker and Tayla Teare travelled to the Isle of Man from Heysham after getting a lift from an unknown man from Liverpool.
The couple, both from Norris Green in Liverpool, previously admitted to bringing cocaine to the island while Walker also admitted possessing the drug with intent to supply.
Teare also admitted producing cannabis.
They appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentence.
Roger Kane, prosecuting, told the court that on February 25, the couple arrived in the island on the ferry from Heysham. Police officers at the arrivals area stopped them and, separately, asked them whey they were travelling here.
Both said they were here for a Valentine’s weekend but officers became suspicious about their reasons for visiting.
They were both arrested and taken to hospital for an intimate search.
Walker then admitted he had drugs concealed inside him and he was later found to be carrying five packages containing a total of 129.2g of cocaine.
Teare was also searched, and she was found to be concealing 3.3g of cannabis.
Both were involved in the enterprise to bring cocaine over to the island with the tickets booked in Tear’s name which is why both were charged with producing cocaine to the island.
Both admitted the offences but gave a basis of plea in which Walker, 23, says he did not book the ferry over, that he was coerced and that he was simply a drug mule.
In her basis of plea, Teare, 20, said she was unaware of the amount of cocaine Walker was carrying and that the tickets were booked by someone else in her name. She also said she was concerned her family was at risk.
In mitigation for Walker, advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said he had no previous convictions and has a young son.
She added: ‘My client has taken responsibility, and he is realistic. He knows what he faces and is prepared to take that punishment.
‘He is doing what he can while in prison having undertaken a brick-laying course as well as maths and English.
‘He will have a job to go back to in the UK and plans to move away from Liverpool. He is doing everything he can to make improvements to his life.’
Advocate Darren Taubitz, representing Teare, told the court she is immature and naïve.
He said: ‘She is isolated, young and vulnerable. She has had a difficult start to life and suffered childhood adversity.
‘But she would like to go to college now and there is, at last, some focus and direction.’
While Deemster Graeme Cook expressed some sympathy, he said the message had to get out that anyone bringing drugs to the island will be punished.
He said: ‘Drug dealers are picking on young, vulnerable people. But, if I don’t hand out tough sentences, dealers will continue to choose these people.
Walker was jailed for five years and eight months while Teare was jailed for five years and four months. Both will be excluded from the island for five years on their release.