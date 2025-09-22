Sixty-two-year-old Terry Fellows, of Trimdon Village, Country Durham, was originally charged with a public order offence, but that was withdrawn after he agreed to be bound over.
The court heard that a silent protest relating to Palestine was held on Loch Promenade on August 29.
Police initially received a report of a different male causing a disturbance, but Fellows was said to have also got involved.
Witnesses asked him to leave but he was said to have got in the face of a woman and said: ‘You can’t tell me what to do b****’
The order will last for 12 months.