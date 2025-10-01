The Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool is to undergo remedial work this autumn, only 15 months after it opened.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said part of the installation must be adjusted for operational reasons following problems identified during berthing trials.
Tests with the Isle of Man Steam Packet’s flagship vessel the Manxman as well as the back-up boat Ben-my-Chree last year revealed that, at low tides, mooring lines clashed with a dolphin fender - a protective device designed to absorb impact when a vessel is docking or in the event of accidental collisions.
Some winter sailings were disrupted as a result. Engineers have since been working on solutions, but the problem could not be addressed during the summer, when the fastcraft Manannan was docking at the terminal every day.
The DOI has appointed contractors in Merseyside to carry out the work, which Isle of Man Today understands is expected to cost in the tens of thousands of pounds, rather than millions. Officials stress this is a relatively modest sum compared with the £70m project cost and that it should ensure smoother operations in the years ahead.
The adjustments will coincide with Manxman beginning its weekly winter service to Liverpool, and some sailings will be affected.
The DOI said it was collaborating closely with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and other stakeholders to minimise disruption.
To allow the work to proceed, sailings to and from Liverpool on November 1 and 2 will instead operate to Heysham. Coach transfers will be provided between Heysham and Liverpool Terminal for foot passengers.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘We know this is frustrating and disappointing for passengers. However, by making limited changes to the schedule now, it is hoped the necessary works can be undertaken to allow us to offer a comprehensive schedule of weekend sailings to Liverpool throughout the rest of the winter.’
The company said all affected passengers will be contacted by its reservations team. Anyone who wishes to cancel their sailing will be offered a full refund.
The DOI said that, in the long term, the upgrade should result in fewer disruptions and a more reliable connection between the Isle of Man and Liverpool. The work will begin as soon as Manannan finishes the summer timetable and tidal and weather conditions allow.
The Liverpool terminal was originally estimated to cost £70m in 2021. However, in July Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson told Tynwald that the final cost was still unknown. He said ‘a number of issues’ were being dealt with by the DOI’s legal advisers and explained that the final account for such projects is usually known 65 weeks after completion.
The terminal was officially handed over from contractors on April 5, 2024 and welcomed its first passengers on June 25.