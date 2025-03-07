A 20-year-old who punched a man outside Bench nightclub has been sentenced to 180 hours community service.
Makenzie Parker was also ordered to pay £400 in compensation to the man he struck, and was handed a six month licensing ban.
He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £125.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the victim of the assault was outside Bench, at Athol Street in Douglas, on November 17, at 3am.
He was said to have been filming a group, which prompted one of them to go over to him.
He agreed to delete the video, but was then approached again by one of the group, and asked about deleting it.
Parker was then said to have approached the victim and punched him, causing swelling to his nose and a cut to his lip.
He was later identified on CCTV footage and arrested.
A probation report said that Parker said he had drunk around half a litre of vodka with a soft drink on the night in question.
Parker claimed that he saw the victim and one of his friends pushing each other and had been concerned about his friend’s safety, but prosecutor Mr Kane said that the attack had been unprovoked.
He told probation that he had not consumed alcohol since the offence.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said that her client was very embarrassed and that there had been no further incidents since November when the offence occurred.
Ms Gelling said that the offence had taken place outside licensed premises rather than on them.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It seems to me you didn’t have a full appreciation of what was going on and chose to intervene.’
Parker will pay the compensation and costs at a rate of £100 per month.