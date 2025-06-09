The popular UK hotel brand was granted planning permission in November last year to develop a standalone, new-build, 80-room Travelodge, along with an on-site restaurant and ‘85 Bar Cafe’.
As part of the wider scheme, two Grade-A office buildings will be constructed to support local economic growth.
Travelodge agreed a 30-year lease term with local developer Tevir Group, with Whitestone Retail and Leisure acting on behalf of Travelodge to secure the deal.
The hotel will feature Travelodge’s new premium design, including a modern reception area, next-generation rooms, and the new 85 Bar Café.
Supporting the Isle of Man Government’s tourism strategy to create 500 new hotel bedrooms by 2032, the project is expected to generate 27 new jobs and provide a boost to the local hospitality sector. The hotel is scheduled to open in Spring 2027.
Tony O’Brien, UK development director at Travelodge said: ‘Breaking ground on our first hotel in Douglas is a significant milestone for Travelodge.
‘We’ve long wanted to bring our quality, affordable accommodation to the Isle of Man, and this fantastic location at Villiers Square is the ideal setting.
‘It’s exciting to see construction now underway, marking the beginning of a new chapter for us on the island. We look forward to welcoming both leisure and business guests when the hotel opens its doors.’
Mr O’Brien previously revealed the chain had been looking to come to the island for some time.
He said: ‘This new Travelodge in Douglas will be an excellent addition to our hotel portfolio and we couldn’t be more delighted to open our first hotel on the Isle of Man.
‘We have been looking for a suitable opportunity to open a new Travelodge here for many years, and Villiers Square is the perfect site for a new, modern hotel that will provide great value and quality accommodation for leisure and business visitors to the island.’
After planning permission was granted, Ciaran Doherty, managing director of the Tevir Group, previously expressed excitement by the project.
He said: ‘Villiers Square is a prominent development in our city centre, and the addition of a well-recognised, trusted brand like Travelodge will make it even more attractive to both business and leisure travellers visiting the Isle of Man.
‘This collaboration aligns with our vision for Villiers Square as a dynamic mixed-use space in the heart of Douglas. We are proud to contribute to the island’s tourism and hospitality goals.’
Tevir Group’s application for the multi-million pound redevelopment of the Villiers Square site was unanimously approved by the planning committee back in April last year.
Its proposals for a mixed-use development comprises more than 80,000 square feet of office, retail and leisure space as well as the new Travelodge hotel.
The Department for Enterprise welcomed the redevelopment of one of the largest of Douglas' key brownfield sites. The plans had also received conditional support from Douglas Council.