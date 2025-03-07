A teenager has appeared in court admitting possessing 0.2 grams of cocaine.
The 18-year-old is due to face a summary court trial on April 14 for other matters, which he denied during a previous court appearance, and will be sentenced for the cocaine possession after the outcome of that.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that McVicar was detained by police at 1am on January 12.
He was said to have been agitated and resisting, so he was put on the ground.
After being taken to police headquarters, a wrap containing white powder was found in his coat pocket.
This was later confirmed to be 0.2 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £20.
During an interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
McVicar was represented in court by advocate Victoria Watterson, who asked for sentencing to be adjourned until after the trial for the other allegations.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with a condition for the defendant to reside at his home address, at Narradale Avenue in Sulby.