A Ballasalla teenager who punched a woman at the Outback in a jealous rage has been put on probation for 18 months.
Rosie Ruth Cooper got angry after her then-boyfriend was said to have kissed the other girl a couple of weeks previously.
The 18-year-old appeared before magistrates recently after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the defendant was at the Outback at Barrack Street in Douglas on New Year’s Day.
The victim said that she was in the smoking area when Cooper, who she said she didn’t know, kicked her on the hip.
Ten minutes later the woman said she was near to the DJ area when Cooper again approached and punched her.
The reason was said to be that the woman had kissed the defendant’s boyfriend a couple of weeks prior.
The court heard that Cooper, of Glashen Terrace, was already subject to an 18 month probation order, imposed in March 2024 for a string of offences.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested revoking the current order and issuing a new one.
Ms Lobb said the incident at the Outback had not been down to intoxication, and was now seven months ago, and there had been no further offending.
The advocate said that the March 2024 probation order related to offences in October 2023, so she said that Cooper had been keeping out of trouble for significant long periods.
Ms Lobb said that her client’s relationship with the male had since ended and that she was now in a very different place.
Magistrates agreed to revoke the previous order and replace it with a new 18 month one.
They also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.