A Liverpool FC supporter from the Isle of Man has spoken of his horror after getting caught up in the traffic events at the parade.
Hundreds of thousand of Reds supporters flocked to the city centre on Monday to cheer on their Premier League-winning side as an open-top bus made a ten-mile journey through Liverpool.
But, just as the parade was coming to an end, a car ploughed into supporters as it travelled down Water Street, just of the Strand at around 6pm.
A total of 27 people were taken to hospitals across the city – including four children – with one adult and a child reported to be in a critical condition. 20 other people were treated at the scene.
Merseyside Police say a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested and the incident is not being treated as terrorism.
Peter Jones, 44, from the Isle of Man, attended the Premier League trophy parade and was in Water Street at the time of the incident.
He told national media: ‘We were walking up Water Street, thousands around us.
‘We heard a frantic beeping ahead, a car flew past me and my mate, people were chasing it and trying to stop him, windows smashed at the back.
‘He then drove into people, police and medics ran past us, and people were being treated on the side of the road.
‘There were a lot injured. We heard it behind us hit the crowds, then we saw half a dozen people [injured] in the road as we were walking up. It was shocking.’
The official Isle of Man Liverpool Supporters’ Club has also taken to social media reacting to events.
It said: ‘After yesterday's parade, the events that unfolded has shocked and saddened us all.
‘Right now our thoughts are with everyone and their families who have been impacted. Once again, we stand together You'll Never Walk Alone.’
Chief Minister Alf Cannan also reacted to the news, posting on Twitter saying: ‘Thoughts and prayers with those injured yesterday in Liverpool and their families. Our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all.’