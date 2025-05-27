The driver at the centre if the horrific Liverpool FC parade incident which left 65 people injured gained access to a closed road by following an ambulance, police say.
In news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Merseyside Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and investigating officer Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill revealed more details about what happened and what the motorist was arrested for.
Hundreds of thousands of Reds supporters flocked to the city centre on Monday to cheer on their Premier League-winning side as an open-top bus made a ten-mile journey through Liverpool.
But, just as the parade was coming to an end, a car ploughed into supporters as it travelled down Water Street, just of the Strand at around 6pm.
Officers have been given an extension to question the 53-year-old man from West Derby in Liverpool who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.
Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims says: ‘It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in the incident was able to follow an ambulance on to Water Street after a road block was temporarily lifted, so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a suspected heart attack.
‘There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place and, as we've previously stated, the incident is not being treated as terrorism.’
Thankfully, most of the 65 people injured have been discharged but 11 people remain in hospital and are described as ‘stable’.
ACC Sims added: ‘They are all in a stable condition and I am pleased to say that they appear to be recovering well.’
Peter Jones, 44, from the Isle of Man, attended the Premier League trophy parade and was in Water Street at the time of the incident.
He told national media: ‘We were walking up Water Street, thousands around us.
‘We heard a frantic beeping ahead, a car flew past me and my mate, people were chasing it and trying to stop him, windows smashed at the back.
‘He then drove into people, police and medics ran past us, and people were being treated on the side of the road.
‘There were a lot injured. We heard it behind us hit the crowds, then we saw half a dozen people [injured] in the road as we were walking up. It was shocking.’