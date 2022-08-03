Another cannabis driver is banned

Subscribe newsletter
A 22-year-old Douglas man who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £800 and banned from driving for two years.
Nathan James Roberts admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police stopped Roberts while he was driving a Ford Fiesta on New Castletown Road in Douglas on February 6 at 10.33pm.
He was initially stopped in relation to a defective headlight but when officers spoke to him, they reported a smell of cannabis and that Roberts had glazed eyes.
A drug wipe test provided positive for the drug and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, blood was taken which later produced a result of four micrograms per litre of blood. The legal limit is two.
The court heard that Roberts, who lives at Hillside Avenue, has a previous caution for possessing cannabis.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers handed in two letters of reference for his client and said that there had been no issue with the standard of driving.
Mr Rodgers said that the drug advisory board had recommended a limit of five micrograms per litre of blood but the government had decided on two, which is the limit in the UK.
The advocate said that it was a relatively low reading and the offence had occurred in February, with Roberts having been in no trouble since then.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Roberts to pay £75 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £25 per week.