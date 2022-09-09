Another cannabis driver loses his licence
Subscribe newsletter
Another man has lost his driving licence after he was caught driving under the influence of cannabis.
Brandon William Clague Lindsay was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years for driving while under the influence of cannabis.
He was spoken to by police while he was in the drive-through queue for McDonald’s on April 18.
A blood test later produced a reading of 3.3. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
A second charge, of driving while unfit on January 9, which Lindsay had denied, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that a police officer on patrol on a motorcycle saw Lindsay driving a blue Audi on Peel Road at 6.20pm on April 18.
Lindsay joined the drive-through McDonald’s queue and the officer said that he recognised him and his vehicle so he pulled alongside.
A smell of cannabis was reported to be coming from the Audi and Lindsay admitted he had been smoking the drug earlier in the day.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and the 21-year-old was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced the reading of 3.3.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that the mandatory two-year ban would have a ‘devastating’ effect on his client.
Mr Rodgers said that the mandatory ban here is twice as long as it is in England where it is one year.
‘There was no evidence of poor driving. He has been stopped because of a previous matter,’ said the advocate.
Mr Rodgers said that the previous matter had arisen due to an unlawful procedure in January when the new testing procedure wasn’t in place.
The advocate said: ‘It was a very low reading. The drug advisory board felt impairment started at a reading of four, but the government decided to impose a reading of two.’
Mr Rodgers said that Lindsay, who lives at Ashley Park, had been at agricultural college for three years and was looking for work, but added that all the jobs he intended to pursue required a driving licence.
The advocate asked magistrates to spare his client from an order to take an extended test after his ban, saying this was not mandatory.
Magistrates agreed to make no order for Lindsay to retake his test and also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.
Several people have recently been before the courts after driving under the influence of cannabis.