Kieran Oliver Dunn admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police executed a search warrant at Dunn’s home at Heather Crescent on October 10.
The apprentice bricklayer told them: ‘There’s a bit of weed of mine in the drawer.’
Five individual wraps were found in the drawer, weighing a total of five grams, valued by police at £100.
The court heard that Dunn has no previous convictions, but Mr Swain said that due to the amount of cannabis found, no alternative disposal was available.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that the cannabis was individually wrapped because that was how his client had purchased it, and there was no suggestion it was for anything other than personal use.
‘It seems a shame a young man is to be criminalised for a bit of weed in a drawer,’ said the advocate.
Mr Clegg said that Dunn had cooperated fully with the police and had told them where the drug was.
He also handed in a letter of reference for his client.
Magistrates ordered Dunn to pay the costs at a rate of £20 per week.