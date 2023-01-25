A 35-year-old man has been fined £350 for being drunk and disorderly.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw Pate arguing with bouncers outside the Victoria Street bar on January 15 at 1.40am.
He was described as slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
Pate, who lives at Hillside Avenue, Douglas, was said to be shouting aggressively at the door staff and refusing to leave the area.
Police also told him to leave but he failed to heed their advice and was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters and charged with being drunk and disorderly, Pate said: ‘Can I challenge that decision?’
Mr Swain asked for a licensing ban to be considered.
Pate’s last conviction was in 2010, for a similar offence.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client was engaging with Motiv8.
He said that Pate had not been drinking for some time but had a friend visiting from Australia on the night in question, so they had gone out in a group.
Mr Taylor said that Pate’s friends were removed from the premises and Pate had joined in with the remonstrating.
The advocate said that he had then been the one who had been left behind and arrested.
Mr Taylor asked for his client to be spared a licensing ban as he went to pubs and restaurants with his family.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that she had taken into account that Pate was attending regular meetings with Motiv8 and she would not impose a licensing ban.
He must pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.