A 22-year-old man, accused of arson in Ramsey, has appeared in court, via video link from the prison.
Kyson Quentin Stephen Bell is yet to enter a plea to the charge and is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 12.
Armed police and negotiators were deployed to an address at Albert Street on September 15, but the force said that no-one was harmed during the operation.
In court, on Tuesday October 22, when asked to confirm his name, Mr Bell said: ‘Nah, I’m Mr Firestarter Bell.’
His advocate had previously asked for an adjournment to arrange an assessment regarding his fitness to plead.
However, on Tuesday, October 22, the defendant said that he no longer wanted to be represented by an advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that there had been concerns about Mr Bell’s mental health, but he replied: ‘I don’t have mental health. It’s all an act. False information. I’m fine.’
He was asked what his intention going forward was, and said: ‘Imprisonment. I love prison.’
Mr Bell, whose address was given as the prison, asked for his committal date to be brought forward to November 5, but was told this was not possible.
He replied: ‘But remember, remember the fifth of November. Guy Fawkes.’
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the prison.