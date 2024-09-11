Alexander Brett Kinrade was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home.
The 23-year-old will be sentenced on October 31, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson told the court that the search warrant was executed at the defendant's home, at Keppel Road in Douglas, on April 2.
Police found two bags of cannabis in a coat.
It was later confirmed to be 59.9 grams of the class B drug, valued by police at £1,078.
Kinrade was interviewed at police headquarters and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, but handed in a prepared statement saying that the drug was for his personal use.
He said that he had bought a larger amount as it was cheaper, but that he did not sell it or supply it to anyone.
Ms Johnson submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate James Peterson agreed, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and granted bail in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to reside at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.