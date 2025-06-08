Victoria Raby, of Hutchinson Square, failed to declare income from a house sale.
She appeared at Douglas Courthouse recently, pleading guilty to four counts of the offence, and will be sentenced on July 15, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that information was received that Raby had received a large sum of money from the sale of a property, and was living with her partner, both of which had not been declared in her benefits claim.
Bank statements were obtained which showed that she had received an amount of £48,873 in April 2023.
Surveillance was undertaken at her partner’s property between April and May in 2024, and Raby was seen coming out of the property.
She was interviewed by staff from the Department of Health and Social Care and acknowledged that she understood that she would have to declare selling any property.
She admitted receiving money from the sale but said she couldn’t remember how much, and that it had been spent on her children.
When asked why she didn’t declare the money, she replied: ‘Cos I wouldn’t have got anything.’
She initially said she had been living with her mother when quizzed about where she resided.
However, when told about the surveillance, she admitted the offence, saying it was more due to circumstances, and childcare, adding: ‘I wouldn’t get benefit.’
Defence advocate Helen Lobb submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court, as her client had made full admissions in interview and entered guilty pleas at an early stage.
Ms Lobb asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction.
Bail continues.