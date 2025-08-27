A drink-driver who got out of his car holding a pint has been handed a suspended sentence and a five year ban.
Gawaine D’ahl had also been arrested for being drunk in charge of a vehicle just over a month earlier.
The 30-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on August 26, pleading guilty to both offences.
He was sentenced to 10 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and must also take an extended test at the end of his ban.
The court heard that, on April 12 at 4am, police received a report of a Nissan Qashqai being driven near the Sea Terminal, with a grinding sound coming from it.
A member of the public then flagged officers down and pointed to D’ahl, of Mona Drive, Douglas, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car at Circus Beach car park.
A blood test produced a result of 190, more than double the legal limit of 80.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that there’d been no statement from the person who had allegedly seen D’ahl driving, so he’d only been charged with being in charge of the vehicle.
The second offence was committed on May 20, when D’ahl was seen getting out of his car at Marmaris takeaway, holding a pint.
He was arrested and found to be more than two and a half times the drink-drive limit.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that her client had stopped drinking and had now been sober for 100 days.
She said that D’ahl was the sole provider for his family, who live in South Africa, and asked the court to consider their article eight human rights.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told D’ahl: ‘Getting out of your car holding a pint is a metaphorical two fingers to the system.’