Nine bicycles were reported stolen across the Isle of Man in the past week, the Constabulary has warned, urging riders to take straightforward steps to reduce the risk of theft.
Police say a good-quality security lock remains the single most effective deterrent, with cheaper devices often easily defeated.
Cyclists leaving their bikes in public are advised to lock through both wheels and the frame to a solid stand, and to choose well-lit locations covered by CCTV where possible.
Officers also warn against securing bicycles to open-ended structures such as signposts, which can make removal easier for opportunist thieves.
At home, the Constabulary recommends storing bikes in a locked shed or garage and fitting additional anchors or heavy-duty chains to deter burglars.
E-bike owners should remove batteries when the machines are unattended, and riders are reminded not to leave valuables in panniers or baskets.
To improve the chances of recovery, cyclists are urged to register their bikes with BikeRegister and consider one of the identification kits on offer.
The Constabulary added that only Police-approved devices should be trusted, recommending products accredited by Secured by Design.
Around this time last year the Isle of Man Constabulary were investigating a spate of thefts in the Douglas area.
A number of them bikes weren’t found, and officers believed they may have been advertised and sold using Facebook Marketplace.
Anyone with information about the recent thefts, or who has been offered a cheap bike for sale, is asked to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary or Crimestoppers.
By following a few common-sense measures, officers say cyclists can help reduce demand for stolen bicycles and increase the likelihood of recovery when theft does occur.