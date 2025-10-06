A man who drove under the influence of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine has been fined £1,200 and banned from the roads for two years.
Elliot Peter Walter Hunnisett-Biggs was stopped by police while he was driving a BMW in Castletown.
The 30-year-old appeared before magistrates recently, pleading guilty to both offences, and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Hunnisett-Biggs was driving his car at Arbory Road on March 6, at 4.18pm.
He was stopped by police, who described his demeanour as paranoid and nervous.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, Hunnisett-Biggs provided a blood sample which was sent to the UK for analysis.
This later produced readings of 78 for cocaine, which has a limit of 10, and 480 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Michael Jelski handed in letters of reference for his client, and asked magistrates to deal with the offences by way of a fine.
Mr Jelski said that there had been no evidence of any bad driving.
He said that Hunnisett-Biggs, who lives at Fairy Hill in Port Erin, had been helping a friend who had been going through a difficult time, who was a passenger in the car.
The advocate said that, unfortunately, the defendant had taken cocaine some time prior to driving, and had been going through some issues himself, using it as a crutch.
Mr Jelski said that Hunnisett-Biggs was now working with Motiv8.
Magistrates fined the defendant £600 for each offence and also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He’ll pay at a rate of £200 per month.