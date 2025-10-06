A 53-year-old Laxey woman was overpaid £49,632 in benefits after failing to declare a bank account.
Patricia Mary Caley received £123,000 into the Halifax account three years ago.
She admitted two counts of benefit fraud, committed between 2020 and 2024, and will be sentenced on November 18, after a probation report has been prepared.
Caley, of Glen Mooar Estate, made false declarations, that her circumstances hadn’t changed, on 172 occasions when receiving MiCard payments.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said his client was paying back the benefits at a rate of £20 per week.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood questioned this amount, asking why it was so low, but Mr Rodgers said Caley had spent the £123,000 and had no money.