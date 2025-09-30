Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Alex Harris at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas.

- Mike and Ian, Jon Lightfield and Donna Colligon at the Atholl Room and Bar, Peel, 7:30pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Adam Kelly at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Chris Sullivan sax at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ed Miller Band followed by DJ Chris Cuthbert at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Dusty Plankton at the Rovers, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Dylis and Friends at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Devils Henchmen (from Liverpool), Swarf Damage and Moder at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 8pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Trevor Nelson at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Big Shot followed by DJ Neil Cowie at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- John Gregory at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- David Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.