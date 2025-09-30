Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Alex Harris at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas.
- Mike and Ian, Jon Lightfield and Donna Colligon at the Atholl Room and Bar, Peel, 7:30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Adam Kelly at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Chris Sullivan sax at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ed Miller Band followed by DJ Chris Cuthbert at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Dusty Plankton at the Rovers, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Dylis and Friends at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Devils Henchmen (from Liverpool), Swarf Damage and Moder at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Trevor Nelson at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot followed by DJ Neil Cowie at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- John Gregory at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- David Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.