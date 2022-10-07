Banned driver was caught after minor collision
A woman who drove while she was disqualified and without insurance has been fined £1,450.
Liliya Rakhmatulina was disqualified for two years in 2011 so her ban had ended, but she had not taken an extended test after the ban as required.
Magistrates also endorsed the 49-year-old’s licence with six penalty points.
A third charge, of having no driving licence, was withdrawn by the prosecution in light of the guilty pleas.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Rakhmatulina was banned from driving on June 14, 2011, with an order to retake her test.
Despite this, police were called to a nursery at Victoria Road in Douglas on May 25 after a report of a minor collision.
Rakhmatulina, who lives at Belmont Terrace in Douglas, had hit a wall in the nursery car park while driving her Lexus.
Checks revealed that she had not retaken her test and therefore held only a provisional licence, despite not displaying L plates or having a supervising driver.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court not to disqualify his client again, saying that she was a single parent, who would be relying on being able to drive.
Mr Rodgers said that Rakhmatulina did have insurance but it had been invalidated because she did not have a full licence.
The advocate said that she had since passed her extended test on May 30, just five days after the incident.
Mr Rodgers said that there had been an issue over where the Lexus was parked so Rakhmatulina had been moving it.
He added that his client had held a Manx licence since 2007.
‘She elected not to drive for many years but in 2021 started looking to get her extended test which she has now done,’ said the advocate.
‘The distance driven was very short.’
Mr Rodgers handed in two letters of reference for his client.
Magistrates fined Rakhmatulina £1,200 for driving while disqualified and £250 for having no insurance.
She must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.