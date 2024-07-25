A 47-year-old benefit fraudster who was overpaid £24,236 has been handed a suspended sentence.
Emma Hearnden admitted six counts of the offence, which involved her failing to declare money she was receiving via her ex-husband.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Hearnden, who lives at Croit-E-Caley in Colby, was receiving income support benefits between January 2019 and October 2023.
In June 2023, information was received that her ex-husband was paying her rent.
Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) investigations with the housing department found that her husband had been paying her rent via direct debit.
Bank statements were also obtained and confirmed this.
Hearnden was interviewed by the DHSC and confirmed signing declarations that her circumstances had not changed, but said that she would not have read them.
When asked if there had been any changes in her circumstances, she replied: ‘Not that I know of.’
Her husband confirmed he had paid the rent and said he had wanted to ensure she had a roof over her head, and that she occasionally paid him back cash of £20 or £30.
Defence advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams referred to a psychiatric report and probation report, and said: ‘Ms Hearnden sees the world through a different prism than perhaps other people.
‘These were sins of omission rather than commission.
‘They revolve around payment of rent by her former husband.
‘She believed this was in the form of a loan, which was to be repaid, and found it difficult to accept this could be classed as income.
‘Granted, repayments so far have been only small.’
Mr Vaughan-Williams went on to say that his client was a vulnerable person who was receiving mental health assistance and had no previous convictions.
‘It is in a sense, a testament to her good character, that despite her mental health problems, she has endured the stress and strain of proceedings and is here today to face up to them,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates sentenced her to 20 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months.