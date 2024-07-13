A 53-year-old man who failed to declare a personal pension has admitted two counts of benefit fraud.
Kevin Stephen Quirk was overpaid £3,992 as a result of the offences.
He will be sentenced in summary court on August 27 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the defendant was claiming Income Support and Job Seeker’s Allowance
In December 2023, information was received that Quirk had been receiving a personal pension, which had not been declared.
Bank statements were examined and showed payments from companies which were listed as pension income.
He was interviewed by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in March and said that he had thought that the payment did not matter because he was allowed savings of up to £12,000.
Quirk, who lives at Gelling's Avenue in Port St Mary, said it had not been a deliberate action and that he would pay back any overpayment.
Mr Connick said that failure to declare the pension had resulted in £3,324.34 in Job Seeker’s Allowance being overpaid, and £668.49 in Income Support.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.