Pharmacies across the island can now apply for a licence to sell medicinal cannabis.
Karsons pharmacy in Onchan given the island's first licence to dispense private prescriptions for cannabis based products for medicinal use (CBPMs) under a year-long pilot scheme which began in December 2022.
The pilot scheme has proved successful which means patients are set to have a greater choice of pharmacies who, from Thursday (July 11), can apply for a licence.
The new ‘business as usual’ licensing and registration arrangement means pharmacies registered on the Island can apply for a licence to dispense CBPMs, and registration for private CBPM prescribing clinics on the island are being accepted.
During the pilot scheme dispensing was limited to Karsons and prescriptions were only accepted from CQC-registered clinics based in England.
More than 650 patients used the pilot service during the 12-month period, ranging from age 18 to 86. On average 335 CBPM items were dispensed each month, most of which were for chronic pain conditions.
Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper MHK said: ‘The successful pilot scheme demonstrated the local need for these private prescriptions, and has paved the way for this more patient-centred approach, which will hopefully give patients a choice in their preferred or most convenient prescribing clinic or dispensing location.
‘The intention is that this will improve the overall experience of patients, but ask for patience as the registrations and applications are processed.’
In order to promote and prioritise patient safety there will continue to be conditions on licences – including prescriptions only being allowed to be written by a doctor on the General Medical Council specialist register and inspections and regular reports being provided.
CBPMs will continue to be available on private prescription only and will not be available on NHS prescription. Individuals will continue to be responsible for paying all costs and fees associated with obtaining a prescription for CBPMs.
Any organisations interested in applying for a licence should contact the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on [email protected]. More information for patients or businesses interested in the new licensing regime or registration, can be found on the CBPMs webpage.