A Castletown woman has admitted fraudulently claiming £29,829 worth of benefits to which she wasn’t entitled.
Nichola Karen Whitlam-Beckett didn’t declare money she was receiving from former partners and work that she was doing.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of the offence and has started paying back the money at a rate of £20 per week, deducted from benefits.
A sentencing date of September 26 was initially proposed, but Whitlam-Beckett said that she had a pre-booked holiday on that date, so sentencing will take place on October 3.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the defendant’s benefits claim was not fraudulent from the outset.
She claimed income support benefit and employed person’s allowance, but it later became known that she was receiving money from two former partners and was also doing undeclared work.
The offences were committed over a three-year period and involved a total overpayment in benefits of £29,829.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Wood said that his client would have been entitled to some benefits and that the dishonesty had not been continuous throughout the three-year period.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions that Whitlam-Beckett lives at her Farrant’s Park address, and contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.