A benefits cheat has pleaded guilty to a fraud totalling £28,923.
Victoria Jane Ross didn’t declare that her partner was living with her while she was claiming income support benefit.
The 33-year-old, who lives at Ballure, Maughold, admitted one count of the offence and will be sentenced in summary court on April 11 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Ross had been claiming income support benefit since 2018, with her claim initially being legitimate.
However, between March 2021 and October 2022 she failed to inform the benefits office that she had a partner living with her and she was receiving income from them.
This had resulted in her being overpaid £28,923.14 which she was not entitled to.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Ross reiterated that her original claim had been legitimate.
Ross said that her partner had initially only been staying one or two nights a week but admitted that this had increased.
She said that the money she had not declared had been for her four children.
Mr Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Ross live at her home address and co-operate with probation services in the preparation of the report.