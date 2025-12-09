A Peel man showed a photo of his penis to a 17-year-old girl he was mentoring on her first day at Ellan Vannin Fuels.
Nicholas O’Dell also told the teenager that there was no CCTV in the stockroom and made an inappropriate comment.
Twenty-seven-year-old O’Dell appeared before magistrates on December 4, pleading guilty to an offence of provoking behaviour.
He will be sentenced in summary court on January 15, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the 17-year-old started work at EVF in Kirk Michael on May 28.
O’Dell, who lives at Ballawattleworth Estate, was said to be assigned to mentoring her.
However, during her first day, he was said to have made several remarks to her that made her feel uncomfortable.
O’Dell was also said to have offered her £300 for sex, and said: ‘I’d split you in half.’
He kept saying there were no CCTV cameras in the stockroom, and the girl secretly recorded some of the things he said.
The girl said that she had tried to keep changing the subject, but was upset, so she tried to call her mother
She was unable to contact her, so she contacted friends who took her home.
O’Dell was interviewed, but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Mr Kane said that, although the defendant was charged with provoking behaviour, consideration had been given to whether other charges could laid, but that unfortunately they could not.
Bail has been granted with conditions not to enter any EVF shop, and not to contact witnesses.