A benefits cheat has been warned that she might be sent to jail.
Loryn Walker admitted committing a fraud which saw her overpaid £9,179.
The 31-year-old failed to declare maintenance payments she was receiving.
She pleaded guilty to 12 counts of the offence and will be sentenced on April 11.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Walker, who lives at Lhon Dhoo Close, Onchan, was claiming Employed Person’s Allowance (EPA) and signed forms declaring she was not receiving any maintenance payments for her child.
However, during periods between November 2018 and May 2022, she had been receiving money from her former partner.
In March 2021, Walker also submitted a claim for Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance (MERA), saying that her last earnings were received on March 23.
However, it was found that she had received further earnings on March 25 and April 29.
Mr Swain said that this had resulted in an overpayment in benefits of £7,435 relating to EPA and £1,744 under the MERA.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Sentencing will take place in summary court.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Walker live at her home address, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not leave the island without court consent.