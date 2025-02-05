A biker who rode while under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, has been fined £2,000 and banned from the roads for two years.
Thomas William Quayle had previously denied the allegation, as well as possessing cocaine, but on Thursday, January 30, changed his pleas to guilty.
Magistrates also ordered him to take an extended test at the end of his ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that 26-year-old Quayle was seen by police on April 28 last year, at 3.30am, as he rode a Yamaha motorbike on Central Promenade in Douglas.
He was initially pulled over in relation to an expired driving licence, but a drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine.
Quayle admitted to police that he had a small amount of the class A drug in his pocket.
After being arrested, he was taken to police headquarters and a sample of blood was given.
This was sent to the UK for analysis and later produced a reading of 240 for benzoylecgonine, which has a legal limit of 50.
The cocaine found was weighed at 0.6 grams and valued by police at £60.
Mr Swain said that the licensing allegation had not been proceeded with.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas and the fact that his client had no previous convictions.
He said that the quantity of the drug found had been small.
Mr Travers said that Quayle had been on a night out in Douglas and had made the mistake of taking something he shouldn’t have.
Magistrates fined Quayle, who lives at Campion Way in Douglas, £1,500 for driving under the influence of drugs, and £500 for cocaine possession.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £500 per month.