A man and woman have admitted their involvement in drug dealing on the island.
Twenty-four-year-old Alexander Brett Kinrade, of Keppel Road, Douglas, pleaded guilty to possessing ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of both drugs, and possessing criminal property.
Lily Susan Jones, aged 20, of Mullen Doway, Union Mills, admitted supplying cannabis over a three-week period.
Kinrade and Jones were at the property and officers reported a smell of cannabis.
Two wraps and a large amount of cash were found in Kinrade’s pocket.
A black bin bag was found containing ketamine and cannabis.
Two packages of cannabis were found, weighing 16.6 grams and 27 grams, valued by police at £332 and £540 respectively.
A package containing ketamine weighing 139.3 grams, valued at £5,572, was also found.
A second package which is thought to also be ketamine of similar weight and value was also discovered but has been sent for testing.
A third separate amount of cannabis, weighing 9.3 grams, valued at £186 was also found, as well as cash totalling £1,940.
When interviewed, Jones said that she was aware that Kinrade ‘had the odd joint’.
Her phone was examined, and numerous conversations were found regarding her supplying cannabis, as well as evidence of Kinrade telling her where he had hidden the drugs.
Kinrade was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who said that it was accepted that his client should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Wood asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode, who represented Jones, entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Jones said she had supplied cannabis to two or three acquaintances, and it had been no more than three ounces in total.
She said that she never received money for selling the drugs but was given cannabis.
Jones said that she had had no involvement in the ketamine or cannabis found at the Keppel Road address.
Mr Kermode said that his client’s supply offence had been just over a three week period and submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
The advocate asked for a probation report before sentencing.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction for Kinrade and committed him to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
He will make his first appearance at the higher court on June 27.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction for Jones, and she will be sentenced in summary court on July 31.
Both parties have been granted bail in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at their home addresses, not to contact each other, not to leave the island without court consent, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the reports.