A brand-new interactive social gaming venue has officially opened in Douglas, and the man behind it says it’s a much-needed addition to the island’s social scene.
Looky’s Darts, a tech-enhanced gaming space located within the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino, launched last month (Friday, June 13).
Inspired by popular venues like Flight Club in the UK, it combines the traditional pub sport of darts with cutting-edge digital gameplay, adding a fresh, experiential edge to nights out.
The new attraction is located next to the existing Looky’s Lounge Bar, which opened in May 2023 and was named in memory of Lucas Martin, a much-loved Manx sportsman who died last September after contracting meningitis.
His father Brett Martin now runs both the bar and the new darts venue, along with other members of the family.
Speaking ahead of the official launch, Brett said: ‘You’re now standing in the new Looky’s Darts venue, which is located in the Palace Casino.
‘What we’ve done is take a disused area, a space that was once a restaurant and later a storeroom, and turned it into something vibrant.
‘We’ve added interactive darts, shuffleboard, pool, and essentially created a mini arcade.’
He added that the idea came from a growing demand for more immersive nights out.
‘From running the Looky’s Lounge, we’ve learned that people, especially younger people, are after experiences.
‘Food and drink are part of that, but they want more.
‘It’s not so much about staying out until 3am anymore – although some still do!
‘It’s about having fun while you're out. And this fits perfectly with that trend.’
The venue is currently open during evenings only, but from early this month it will also welcome guests from 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Although access is restricted to over-18s due to its casino location, Brett confirmed plans to install interactive darts in the Lounge Bar itself, making the experience available to younger guests and families in the near future.
‘We want to create a space where people can connect, laugh, and make memories – just like Lucas always did,’ Brett said.
Bookings for darts and other games can be made in person at the casino’s cash desk (subject to availability), or via the new Looky’s Lounge website, which is now live and includes full booking options, prices, and details for each activity.