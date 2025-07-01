Manx Care has officially moved out of Crookall House, bringing to a close an 86-year chapter in the Isle of Man’s healthcare history.
Originally established in 1927 as the Jane Crookall Maternity Home, the facility was made possible through the generosity of Arthur B. Crookall, then Mayor of Douglas, in memory of his late wife, Jane.
The purpose-built maternity hospital that followed in 1939 was hailed as one of the finest in the British Isles, offering innovative features such as sound-insulated wards, discreet lighting systems, and dedicated staff quarters.
It witnessed more than 32,000 births - including that of Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees - and played a pivotal role in the evolution of maternity services, from the introduction of blood transfusions and Caesarean sections to the inclusion of male nursing students following the Sex Discrimination Act of 1975.
In 1992, maternity services moved to Noble’s Hospital, and Crookall House became a hub for administrative and community health services.
Most recently, it housed the Community Health Management Team, Primary Care administration, the Medicines Optimisation Team, and Finance under Manx Care. All have now moved to the Noble’s site.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘Crookall House has been more than just a building - it has been a place of first breaths, lifelong careers, and quiet dedication.
‘As we move forward, we carry with us the values it embodied: compassion, innovation, and community.’
Refurbishment and extension of Crookall House as offices is proposed as part of Manx Development Corporation’s Westmoreland Village scheme, which was approved by the planning committee this year.