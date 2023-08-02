A British Airways pilot has been given a suspended sentence after he was found with six knives on Douglas promenade.
The bizarre incident occurred after Ian Saunders said he had feared for the safety of his family when he thought he heard a military helicopter landing.
The helicopter had landed to deal with a medical emergency.
After pleading guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place, Saunders was sentenced to eight weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and was also made the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order.
We previously reported that police were called on April 30, at 12.10am, by a member of the public, who said that Saunders was opposite Summer Hill on Douglas promenade, holding a knife.
Officers saw the 64-year-old pilot, who lives at Strathallan Crescent, standing with the knife in his right hand.
He was asked several times to drop it but didn’t comply and said: ‘Calm down. What’s happening?’
An officer with a taser was called to the scene but Saunders eventually dropped the knife.
However, police then saw he had five other knives in his left hand, all with blades exceeding three inches.
He dropped them and was subsequently arrested, and when interviewed, handed in a prepared statement.
In it, Saunders said he had heard the helicopter landing at around midnight near his home.
He said that, due to his knowledge of aircrafts, he suspected it might be a military helicopter, so he feared for the safety of his family.
He said he had then taken six knives from the kitchen and walked towards the scene, but had not engaged with anyone.
When questioned further he made no comments.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Mr Glover said that the incident had occurred on Saunders’ 64th birthday.
The advocate said that a doctor’s report said that there was no suggestion of any underlying psychological issue.
Mr Glover said that the probation report suggested that Saunders had not been entirely truthful about his consumption of alcohol on the night in question, but added that the incident still remained a mystery.
The advocate said that a referral to Motiv8 had been made, which would involve therapy.
‘It has been a complete shock to him and his family as to what has happened,’ added Mr Glover.
The probation report assessed Saunders as a low risk of reoffending and of harm to others.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told the defendant: ‘This is an extremely serious offence.
‘You were found in possession of six knives – one a large carving knife.
‘You didn’t comply with no real explanation, other than you thought something was going on.
‘How on earth you thought that you would assist I don’t know.
‘It seems you accept that you had consumed alcohol and probation thought you had minimised your level of intoxication.’
Saunders was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by August 8.