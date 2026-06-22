A teenage drug dealer was spared immediate prison because he was aged 16 and 17 at the time he sold cannabis.
Karl Daniel Clare, now 19, previously pleaded guilty to possessing the Class B drug with intent to supply and being concerned in its supply.
The teenager, of Heather Crescent, Douglas, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Friday.
Roger Kane, prosecuting, told the court police searched Clare’s home on August 19, 2024, and found 34.4g of cannabis with a street value of £684.
Clare had also hidden his phone in the house. When it was discovered and downloaded, evidence was found of cannabis dealing over almost a year, from August 23, 2023, to August 19, 2024.
Mr Kane said: ‘The defendant was using social media as a drug shop, with prices and availability advertised.’
Clare also used the bank accounts of people he knew for his drug dealing enterprise.
A statement from a drugs expert identified a number of words and phrases commonly used in relation to drugs, quantities and methods of payment. Clare also used different aliases.
Mr Kane said: ‘The defendant was not simply involved in low-level street deals but large amounts of cannabis, with some deals involving 259.5g worth £1,300. He had others working below him in this drug enterprise and his profits measured in thousands, not hundreds of pounds.’
In a basis of plea, Clare admitted the charges but said some of the cannabis found at the property was for personal use and that he never took cannabis off-Island or brought it here. He said he had been dealing to fund his own habit. This was accepted by the prosecution.
In mitigation, advocate Paul Glover pointed to Clare’s age at the time of the offending and the fact he had pleaded guilty at an early stage.
Mr Glover said: ‘These offences took place nearly 18 months ago and he has stayed away from any reoffending.
‘My client is now working and he has put the drug use behind him. He has a bright future ahead of him. Sending him straight to custody would undo all that hard work over the last 18 months.’
Due to Clare’s age at the time of the offences, Deemster Graeme Cook decided against sending him straight to prison.
The deemster told Clare: ‘Had you been an adult during this period of offending you would be going immediately to custody, but because of your age you will not be going straight to prison today.’
Clare was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, with two years’ supervision for being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was also given a four-month prison sentence for possession with intent to supply, also suspended for two years.
* Court reporting is essential to open justice, ensuring transparency, accountability, and public awareness. Journalists help prevent secrecy in the legal system and uphold the public’s right to know.