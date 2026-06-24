Injured Manx TT rider Jamie Cringle has been transferred back to the island for the first time since his crash in the event’s Supersport 2 race on June 5.
The 28-year-old Douglas man came off his bike at Union Mills Post Office, suffering significant injuries.
He was initially taken by ambulance to Noble’s Hospital before being flown to Merseyside for specialist care at Aintree Hospital where he had major surgery on his back and leg and was put into an induced coma for several days while he recovered.
On Saturday Jamie was brought back to the island by air ambulance to continue his treatment.
Posting an update on social media on Tuesday evening, Jamie said: ‘Hi everyone, I thought I’d give a quick update.
‘I wasn’t going to share these pictures but this is the reality of what myself, my family, Zoe and close friends have been through since the crash.
‘On Saturday late afternoon I flew back to the Isle of Man and was transferred to Noble’s and will be here until I’m ready to go home.
‘I’m still not too good, probably 95% of the day is in bed because of my injuries and being too sore to cope out of bed, but each day I can feel small improvements so that is the main thing.
‘I would like to say a massive thank you to all the doctors, nurses and surgeons that have dealt with me so far.
‘Thank you to everyone that has messaged me, I still haven’t got back to everyone but doing something small is very demanding on my body at the moment so apologies if I haven’t replied.’
In the wake of Jamie’s crash Jake set up a online fundraiser for his friend. The GoFundMe page has now raised more than £45,000 for the self-employed plumber.
Jamie added: ‘Thanks again for the donations it means so much and going to go a long way as I’m going to be off work for a very long time. I will share more updates when I have some more news.’
Meanwhile Finnish rider Erno Kostamo has been flown back to his home country after his crash that caused the red flagging on the Senior race on the evening of June 5.
He came off at the 11th milestone on lap two of the race suffering significant injuries to his legs which required major surgeries.
The Finn was also treated in Aintree before being flown back to Scandinavia on Thursday.
Posting on social media late last week his team said: ‘Erno was transferred to Finland and can now continue his recovery in his home country, where he is receiving excellent care.
‘His overall condition is good, his recovery is progressing well, and the next step is to be discharged from the hospital and continue rehabilitation at home.
‘In fact, he was even seen today walking in the corridor with his assistance on his own feet.
‘At this stage, it is known that at least a reconstructive surgery on the left femur is still scheduled for late summer.
‘Erno would like to extend his heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support and messages.’