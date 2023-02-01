An offender has been put on probation for 18 months for making nuisance 999 calls.
Aidan Christopher Bainton admitted persistently calling emergency services and the civil defence between December 8 and 10.
The 30-year-old was already subject to an 18-month probation order imposed in August 2022, after he threatened to start a fire at his home which resulted in neighbours being evacuated.
That offence sparked a six-and-a-half-hour siege with police at Bainton’s home in Victoria Road, Port St Mary.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the previous probation order be revoked and replaced with the new 18-month order meaning Bainton will be under supervision for longer.
We previously reported that Bainton started calling 999 on December 8 at 5.05am.
He continued to call the number, claiming that he was being abused by unknown people, trying to do things to him.
The emergency services operator said that Bainton sounded intoxicated.
Bainton terminated a call and the crisis referral team were contacted due to concerns for him.
However, when they called Bainton, he terminated the calls.
He then called the civil defence and 999 again, without good reason, using a different name and claiming he was requesting protection.
Despite the calls, Bainton told the operator he was ‘safe and well’.
During a further 999 call he said: ‘Is it unlawful to think about terrorist activities?
‘I’m going to have a very good time on Christmas Eve.’
This was perceived by police as a potential threat and officers attended his home, at Victoria Road, and arrested him.
During a police interview, Bainton handed in a prepared statement, in which he said that he was using 999 to report a crime, but accepting that there were more appropriate ways of doing so.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said: ‘Mr Bainton is still a gentleman who needs help and support.
‘He has referred himself to Motiv8. There is a great level of support building around him.
‘If he is sent to custody it could be a massive backwards step for him.’
The advocate went on to say that his client was attending weekly appointments with probation and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea.
Mr Glover added: ‘He knows if he was to stop engaging with probation he would only find himself back before the court and there would be very little anyone could say to save him.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Bainton he was clearly intelligent but warned him: ‘Alcohol is certainly something that is at the root of your problems.
‘You need to address whatever demons you have.’
Bainton was also ordered to pay £125 costs which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.