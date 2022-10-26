Subscribe newsletter
A 43-year-old man has admitted growing cannabis at his home.
Michael John Kewley pleaded guilty to cultivating eight plants and will be sentenced in summary court on December 13.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police went to Kewley’s home at Farvane Close, Anagh Coar, Douglas, on an unrelated matter on May 23.
However, while they were there, they reported a smell of cannabis in the property.
Kewley told police: ‘I’m trying to grow a bit of cannabis.’
Eight plants were found which were said to have a projected yield of between £5,040 and £15,120 if matured.
Defence advocate David Clegg asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing as his client has previous convictions.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.