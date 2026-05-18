A driver whose car was in a dangerous condition has been fined £430 and had his licence endorsed with three points.
Davide Joseffe Smithies appeared before magistrates and must also pay £50 prosecution costs.
His Lexus IS200 was found to have numerous defects and was deemed unroadworthy by an examiner.
Defence advocate Michael Jelski said his client hadn’t received a summons and only found out he was due in court after it appeared in the newspaper.
Mr Jelski said some defects related to window tints fitted in Ireland, which were subsequently found to not comply with Isle of Man requirements.