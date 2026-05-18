Joseph Baldwin had previously denied the offence but later changed his plea to guilty.
The 21-year-old was said to be exceeding the 30mph speed limit so officers stopped him at Shaw’s Brow.
Baldwin was described as having bloodshot eyes and speaking in a lethargic manner.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
A sample of blood was taken at police headquarters, which was sent to the UK for analysis, and later produced a result of 3.5 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
When interviewed, Baldwin denied the offence, but admitted he had been over the speed limit, saying he was driving at 35 to 40mph.
He claimed he hadn’t smoked cannabis for weeks but had been in the presence of someone who had a cannabis prescription.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘In interview, he advanced a possible argument that he'd passively consumed it.
‘That was not a lie, his father does have a prescription.’
Mr Wood said that Baldwin had been in a small room the night before with his father, but that a forensic scientist had been approached and sufficient evidence could not be produced.
The advocate said that, as soon as his client realised this, he changed his plea to guilty.
Magistrates also ordered Baldwin, who lives at Seafield Avenue in Port St Mary, to pay £125 prosecution costs and to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
He'll pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.