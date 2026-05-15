A young woman was branded a ‘thug’ after attacking a fellow pubgoer who was celebrating her 18th birthday.
CCTV footage shown during Cain’s sentencing hearing on Friday captured her pushing the victim into a cubicle before dragging her out and throwing her against a wall. She then pinned the woman to the ground and repeatedly punched her.
The victim was seen lying motionless for a short time before regaining consciousness as friends rushed to help her and held tissues to her nose.
She suffered a swollen nose, a possible hairline fracture, a loose tooth, two black eyes, bruising to her shoulders and grazes to her knees.
Cain previously admitted assault causing actual bodily harm in relation to the incident on July 5 last year.
She had initially submitted a basis of plea which was rejected by the prosecution. A Newton hearing had been scheduled to resolve the dispute, but Cain withdrew it on the day it was due to take place.
The court heard police were called to the Conister Arms at 12.45am on July 5.
The victim said she had earlier been approached by one of Cain’s friends, who told her: ‘It’s messed up you got your family to talk to Kelly.’
She later encountered Cain in the toilets, where she was pushed towards a cubicle and fell over.
Cain, who was 18 at the time, dragged the victim out of the cubicle by her hair and threw her to the floor, causing her head to strike a wall.
She punched the woman three times, pinned her down with her knee and continued the assault with a further eight punches, leaving the victim motionless on the floor.
Cain was arrested at 12.53am and answered ‘no comment’ to all police questions in interview. After being shown CCTV footage, she said: ‘I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed.’
The court heard Cain, of Stanley Crescent in Castletown, has no previous convictions.
A victim impact statement was read to the court by prosecutor Kathryn Johnson.
The victim said she was frightened she might encounter Cain if she went out socially again. She also said she required emergency dental treatment and had been told she may have suffered nerve damage to her teeth.
She said: ‘I suffered two black eyes and a swollen nose. I had interviews lined up the next week but could not go to them because of the visible injuries I sustained.
‘It happened on my 18th birthday. I was supposed to be enjoying myself with family and friends. This assault was completely unprovoked and unnecessary.
‘I have been traumatised a bit and it is something I will never forget.’
In mitigation, advocate David Clegg said his client was young and had no previous convictions.
He said Cain had shown empathy towards the victim and had received excellent references from her employer.
Mr Clegg added: ‘This is a woman who, as she grows up, can live a productive, fulfilling and meaningful life which would be curtailed if she was given a prison sentence today.
‘My client told me she did not believe she was capable of this and she is horrified in case she is capable of doing it again. But this was out of character.
‘She is working on her mental health and is doing well in college. She does not drink anymore but she still has a lot to work through.’
Deemster Graeme Cook condemned the prolonged and serious nature of the assault.
He told Cain: ‘So many times, sitting on this bench, I come across boys and men fighting in the streets of Douglas. I call them thugs.
‘I didn’t think we could really brand females thugs but you showed last year that we can.
‘The victim was celebrating her 18th birthday when you viciously attacked her.
‘This was a sustained attack and the victim suffered numerous injuries.’
However, Deemster Cook said he was willing to suspend the prison sentence because of Cain’s age, previous good character and future ambitions.
Cain was sentenced to 22 months’ custody, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to pay the victim £1,000 in compensation.