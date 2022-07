Case dismissed because website said it was selling medicinal cannabis legally

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

A charge of being concerned in importing cannabis to the island, against Daniel Luke Maguire, aged 26, of Minorca Crescent, Laxey, has been withdrawn.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the High Bailiff that the case had been reviewed and the website which Mr Maguire had ordered the cannabis from had suggested that the product was legal for medicinal purposes.