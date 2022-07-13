Case dismissed because website said it was selling medicinal cannabis legally
Sunday 17th July 2022 8:00 am
A charge of being concerned in importing cannabis to the island, against Daniel Luke Maguire, aged 26, of Minorca Crescent, Laxey, has been withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the High Bailiff that the case had been reviewed and the website which Mr Maguire had ordered the cannabis from had suggested that the product was legal for medicinal purposes.
Mr Swain said that the Crown therefore accepted that there was proof of a lack of knowledge when buying the item.