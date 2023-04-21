St John’s Steel Services Limited, whose registered address is Mines Road, Foxdale, sent a postal admission to the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Checks showed that the vehicle’s licence had expired in July 2022.
The driver told police that it was a company vehicle.
The company initially sent a guilty plea by post on March 30, but magistrates adjourned the case because there was an outstanding previous fine of £1,975.
On Thursday (April 20), the court heard that the outstanding fine had now been paid so the postal admission to the tax offence could be accepted.
Magistrates gave the company one month to pay the new fine and costs.