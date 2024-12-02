Gecko Investments Limited, whose registered address is Lamb Hill in Bride, was represented in court by a director, who appeared before magistrates on Thursday, November 28.
A not guilty plea had previously been entered to a charge of failing to comply with a notice, but on Thursday, the company changed its plea to guilty.
Magistrates also ordered the Gecko to pay £8,612 prosecution costs, due to preparation work done for a trial, which would now not be necessary.
The company must now also pay £50 per day until the work is completed.
Advocate Michael Jelski prosecuted the case on behalf of Ramsey Town Commissioners in relation to Victoria Mall at Christian Street in Ramsey.
Mr Jelski said that Gecko Investments Limited acquired Victoria Mall in April 2016.
In March 2021, the prosecutor said that Ramsey Town Commissioners had noted that the building had fallen into a serious state of disrepair, and had begun discussions with the Gecko for improvements to be made .
In July 2022, Gecko obtained a demolition order.
On December 22, 2023, Ramsey Town Commissioners issued a notice under the Building Control Act, listing work which was required to be carried out to Victoria Mall.
Mr Jelski said that this included work to the roof, doors, windows, gutters, and external columns, as well as rendering work.
He said that the company was given 120 days to complete the work, but by April 20 this year, it had still not been completed, despite several email exchanges and meetings.
The prosecutor said that a summons was issued in July, and some work had been undertaken, but the vast majority had still not.
Mr Jelski handed in photos of Victoria Mall, which he said were taken last week, and said it showed the current state of the building.
‘This is a building in the centre of Ramsey. It’s important the area is looking its best. Clearly it’s not.’
Regarding the initial not guilty plea, Mr Jelski said that prosecution costs should not be borne by the rate payer, adding: ‘There were only two defences. The work is done, or the notice is appealed.
'Neither was done. It should have been a guilty plea on the first occasion.’
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade said that her client had obtained a demolition permit, and attempts had been made to communicate with Ramsey Town Commissioners to reach a solution.
Ms Kinrade said that the company had said that instructions from the commissioners had not been consistent.
The advocate said that most of the work to be done was cosmetic only, and also handed in photos of places owned by the commissioners.
Ms Kinrade said that Gecko intended to demolish the property and had felt that some of the work was therefore unnecessary.
‘The intention to demolish it has always been communicated to Ramsey Town Commissioners,’ said the advocate.
She said that the company had applied for a demolition grant from the government.
Chair of the magistrates David Craine told the company’s director: ‘This matter has dragged on for some considerable time.
‘It is clearly an eyesore on the town.’
Gecko has been given three months to pay the fine and costs.