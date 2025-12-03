A 50-year-old man caught with cannabis too small to register a weight has been given a conditional discharge.
Ian Ronald Goldsmith admitted possessing the drug and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
A search found a snap bag containing cannabis.
The quantity was said to be so small that it didn’t register a weight, but the defendant was brought to court due to his previous cannabis-related convictions.
Duty advocate Paul Glover said that Goldsmith, of Demesne Road, Douglas, was waiting for a medicinal cannabis prescription, which was received on October 24.
He’ll pay the costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.